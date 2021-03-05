Gigi Hadid Debuts New Look As She Returns To The Runway Six Months After Giving Birth

Gigi Hadid debuted her fiery new look during the Versace Fall-Winter 2021 Milan Fashion Week show.

The supermodel made her big runway return Friday, marking her first major appearance since she welcomed her daughter Khai with Zayn Malik in September.

Hadid, who was joined by her sister Bella for the event, showed off her new red locks.

RELATED: Gigi Hadid Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Rumours: ‘I’ve Never Injected Anything Into My Face’

She looked stunning as she opened the show in an all-black ensemble that showcased her trim midriff. She brightened her look with a colourful bag and bright blue eyeshadow.

Credit: Splash News

Credit: Splash News

The models walked in an “immersive 3D maze” that felt like you could “step right into it.”

RELATED: Gigi Hadid Found Out She Was Expecting Just One Day Before Walking In Tom Ford Show

Versace said of the new collection, “The new Versace La Greca code features the Greek Key along with the Versace logo in various sizes and colour combinations. The geometric pattern has sharp angles, clean lines and a strong palette that represents power and self-confidence.”

RELATED: Gigi Hadid Tells Vogue About ‘Surrendering’ To The Pain Of Giving Birth Naturally, Reveals What Taylor Swift Gifted Her

Donatella Versace is a close friend of Hadid. The fashion icon was among those that had sent her a sweet baby gift: an adorable Versace outfit.