Cardi B Deactivates Twitter After Fans Complain About Her Releasing Doll Instead Of New Album

Cardi B will not be taking any extra pressure, even from her fans.

On Friday, the rapper deactivated her Twitter account, taking to Instagram to explain that she did it in response to fan backlash over her releasing a custom doll instead of a new album.

“I have so much pressure. I’m working on a lot of s**t to please people… I wanna please my fans, because y’all been asking for something from me for a very long time that I can’t say, and I’m doing it for ya… ’eh, you’re dropping a f**king doll, we want an album!’ How am I supposed to be rich? How am I supposed to build my net worth?” Cardi said on Instagram Live.

Cardi announced the new doll, which she designed, earlier on Instagram.