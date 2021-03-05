Meghan Markle’s Close Friend Silver Tree Shares Long List Of Things She Loves About The Duchess Amid ‘Bullying’ Claims

Another one of Meghan Markle’s close friends has jumped to her defense amid the recent Buckingham Palace “bullying” allegations.

TV director Silver Tree, known for working on shows such as “Dead to Me” and “Shameless”, took to social media to share numerous things she loves about the Duchess, alongside some cute photos.

She wrote, “This is Meg. A real person – not a cover story. She is one of my very nearest and dearest. Like all her friends I love her madly.

“She is the friend who insists on always hearing the details of your life, your day, your kids’ life, your kids’ day, before hers. Always before hers…”

RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Friends Respond To ‘Distressing And Upsetting’ ‘Bullying’ Claims

Tree went on, “The friend who stocks her house full of all your very favourite things when you visit and pretends she already had them-just because she wants the moment to be about you not her. It’s always that way with her friends – us before her.

“When you move to a new city she creates a book of all the special things that city can give you- shares all the little secrets it offers over to you so you’ll feel less homesick. She leaves it on your doorstep so you have it when you wake up,” she continued.

Tree went on, “On her wedding day she checks in on me the morning of. It’s her day, the world is standing by, it’s a lot-but she wants the day to be special for me. ‘You’ve come such a long way’ she says ‘Are you jet lagged?’ she says ‘I made you a playlist to listen to while you get ready.'”

Adding, “She gives you peonies on your birthday.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle Accuses The Royal Family Of ‘Perpetuating Falsehoods About Us’ In Explosive Sneak Peek At Oprah Interview

Tree said that when her son was going through “a scary, complicated diagnosis,” Meghan was “the friend who stopped everything and helped map out, step by step, how we would navigate things.”

“She called all the people, all the places when I was too paralyzed to form a plan. That’s another one of her gifts- making you feel like you can get through anything,” she wrote.

“She’s the friend who shares all of her secrets with you, because despite having so many reasons to put walls up her heart remains as wide open as it always has been.

“This is Meg before she met H. This is Meg now. She’s always been this person. She’s not a headline. She’s my friend. I love her.❤️”

Allegations against the Duchess of Sussex were brought up in an article by The Times on Tuesday, which reported Meghan had faced a bully complaint at Kensington Palace, claiming she “drove two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staff member.”

A spokesman for Meghan and Harry has since denied the bullying allegations, calling it a “calculated smear campaign,” expressing that “the Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character.”

The reports come just days before Meghan and Harry’s tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview airs this weekend. “CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan And Harry” is set to air Sunday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.