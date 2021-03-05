Patrick J. Adams Defends Meghan Markle, Slams Royal Family Over ‘Bullying’ Claims

Meghan Markle has her former “Suits” co-star in her corner.

On Friday, Patrick J. Adams took to Twitter to defend the Duchess of Sussex and call out the Royal Family for recent reports accusing Markle of “bullying” behaviour.

The Canadian-born actor started his Twitter thread off by praising Markle for being an “enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive” presence on-set of “Suits” in Toronto.

She has always been a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic and has never been afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and those she holds dear. Like the rest of the world, I have watched her navigate the last few years in astonishment. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 5, 2021

He continued, slamming the “racist, slanderous, click baiting vitriol” that has been directed at Markle by the British media.

It sickened me to read the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world but I also knew that Meghan was stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 5, 2021

Then, calling out the Royal Family specifically, Adams said their allegations against Markle are “obscene,” pointing out that the “newest member” of the family is “currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER.”

It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who’s newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of “bullying” against a woman who herself was basically forced to flea the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 5, 2021

Find someone else to admonish, berate and torment. My friend Meghan is way out of your league. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 5, 2021

Markle starred on “Suits” for seven seasons, from 2011 to 2017.