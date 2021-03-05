Patrick J. Adams Defends Meghan Markle, Slams Royal Family Over ‘Bullying’ Claims

By Corey Atad.

Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle. Photo: Shane Mahood/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Meghan Markle has her former “Suits” co-star in her corner.

On Friday, Patrick J. Adams took to Twitter to defend the Duchess of Sussex and call out the Royal Family for recent reports accusing Markle of “bullying” behaviour.

The Canadian-born actor started his Twitter thread off by praising Markle for being an “enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive” presence on-set of “Suits” in Toronto.

He continued, slamming the “racist, slanderous, click baiting vitriol” that has been directed at Markle by the British media.

Then, calling out the Royal Family specifically, Adams said their allegations against Markle are “obscene,” pointing out that the “newest member” of the family is “currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER.”

Markle starred on “Suits” for seven seasons, from 2011 to 2017.

