Kim Kardashian Recalls ‘Cruel’ Media Scrutiny After Watching ‘Framing Britney Spears’

Kim Kardashian is showing her support for Britney Spears.

After tuning in to the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashian” star, 40, opened up about her own struggles with living in the public eye.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kardashian detailed the “cruel” media scrutiny she received while pregnant with her first child, North, now 7.

“So I finally watched the Britney Spears documentary this week and it made me feel a lot of empathy for her. The way the media played a big role in her life the way it did can be very traumatizing and it can really break even the strongest person. No matter how public someone’s life may seem, no one deserves to be treated with such cruelty or judgement for entertainment,” she began.

“Looking back at my own experiences, I remember a time when I felt this way. When I was pregnant with North I was suffering from preeclampsia, which made me swell uncontrollably. I gained 60 lbs and delivered almost 6 weeks early and I cried every single day over what was happening to my body mainly from the pressures of being constantly compared to what society considered a healthy pregnant person should look like – as well as being compared to Shamu the Whale by the media,” Kardashian continued. “Looking at all of the photos of myself online and in magazines made me so insecure and I had this fear of wondering if I would ever get my pre-baby body back. I was shamed on a weekly basis with cover stories that made my insecurities so painful I couldn’t leave the house for months after. It really broke me.”

The reality star also shared screenshots of some of the magazine covers mentioned, featuring comparisons between Kardashian and Kate Middleton, who was pregnant with Prince George at the same time.

“Luckily I was able to take these frustrating, embarrassing feelings and channel it into motivation to get me where I am today, but to say this didn’t take a toll on me mentally would be a lie,” Kardashian recalled. “I’m sharing this just to say I really hope everyone involved in the business of shaming and bullying someone to the point of breaking them down might reconsider and instead try to show some understanding and compassion. You just never fully know what someone is going through behind the scenes and I’ve learned through my own experiences that it’s always better to lead with kindness.”

“Framing Britney Spears” has sparked a ton of reaction online. See some of the responses from celebs in the video below: