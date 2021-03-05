Netflix Drops Dramatic First Trailer For ‘Lupin’ Part 2

Click to share this via email

Assane Diop is on a mission to save his kidnapped son in Netflix’s first trailer for part two of the French crime series.

The hit show will pick up where it left off when it returns to the streaming platform this summer.

The series follows Assane Diop (played by Omar Sy), who uses Arsène Lupin, Gentleman Burglar as his inspiration to avenge his father’s wrongful murder.

“If you touch my son, I’ll kill you,” warns Diop in the teaser.

“Assane’s quest for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini has torn his family to pieces,” says the official synopsis for the upcoming episodes.

“With his back to the wall, he now has to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger.”

“Lupin” was a surprise hit for Netflix, with 70 million households estimated to have watched within four weeks of its launch in January.