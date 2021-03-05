Kate Walsh Says She Would ‘Absolutely’ Return To ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Never say never to the possibility of Dr. Addison making a comeback.

In a new interview with People, actress Kate Walsh said she would “absolutely” be interested in returning to “Grey’s Anatomy” if the opportunity arises.

“If they could get it done, I’d be happy to come back,” Walsh said. “Maybe I’ll Zoom in. Dr. Addison could Zoom in.”

Talking about the show’s long-running success, Walsh said that she always knew “Grey’s Anatomy” would be a hit for years to come.

“Sometimes I do feel like I get a little witchy about things,” she said. “I was like, ‘This is a great show.’ Even before it even had an airtime. I was just on as a guest, I was like, ‘This is a great show. I think it’s going to be really good.’ And here we are. Here they are.”

She added, “Seven years later. It definitely changed my life.”

Walsh first appeared on “Grey’s Anatomy” in its first season, going on to become a series regular for the next two seasons before her character was spun-off in the series “Private Practice”.