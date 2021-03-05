Brooklyn Beckham Honours Fiancée Nicola Peltz With Stunning Engraved Ring

Brooklyn Beckham is wearing his heart on his finger.

The photographer, 22, who is engaged to model Nicola Peltz, showed off his new ring, all about honouring his love.

On Thursday, which was Beckham’s 22nd birthday, he showed off the new piece of engraved jewelry with his future wife’s name and a sweet message, reading, “LOVE OF MY LIFE.”

The stylish ring is from Jennifer Fisher Jewelry and retails for $2,700 USD.

Photo: Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

Just after showing off the stunning new ring, Peltz took to Instagram to send her beau some birthday wishes.

“Happy Birthday, baby 💖 You’re such an incredible person and your heart is pure gold,” she captioned a photo of the pair on the beach. “I love you so so much, Brooklyn.”

Beckham’s famous parents, Victoria and David Beckham, also shared sweet birthday shoutouts to their eldest son. The couple is also parents to Romeo, 18, Cruz, 16, and Harper, 9.

“Happy Birthday Bust ❤️ We love you so much and hope you have the most amazing day,” soccer superstar David wrote. “We are so proud of the man you have become ❤️ 22 years old, wow. Love you big boy!”

Meanwhile, Victoria shared her own post, writing, “22-years-ago today our lives changed forever. The kindest, most beautiful soul. The most incredible son, brother and fiancé. Happy Birthday, @brooklynbeckham. We love you and are so proud of the man you have become x 💕🥳🎉🎈🎁 💕”

Brooklyn and Peltz have been dating since Oct. 2019 and nine months later, they got engaged.