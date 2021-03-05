Royal Family ‘Bracing’ For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Oprah Interview

The Royal Family is bracing themselves ahead of Oprah’s interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

In the two-hour special that promises “nothing is off limits,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to pull back the curtain on royal life revealing the struggles and obstacles that come with being part of The Firm.

With that, comes worries behind the palace walls of just how far Meghan and Harry will go.

“They feel that by sharing [Harry and Meghan’s] side of the story, the entire Royal Family will be painted in an unfair way,” an insider told US Weekly about how Prince William and Queen Elizabeth are feeling.

In a new preview released on Friday, Meghan and Oprah explain how they wanted to do this interview around the time of Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding, but the duchess wasn’t allowed to speak out.

“I am ready to talk,” Meghan says, adding she feels “liberate” after being silenced.

The interview is quickly being compared to Princess Diana’s Panorama interview where she didn’t worry about holding back when it came to the faults of the monarchy.

“The palace is already bracing for the damage control that will follow [Meghan and Harry’s] sit down,” a source told ET Canada. “If it is anything like Diana’s chat, it could take the Royal Family years of damage control to course correct the narrative.”

“Oprah With Meghan And Harry” airs March 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.