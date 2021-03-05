Garrett Yrigoyen Speaks Out On New Relationship After Becca Kufrin Split: ‘Life Is Too Short To Dwindle’

Garrett Yrigoyen is moving on after his split from Becca Kufrin.

The couple got engaged after finding love on “The Bachelorette”, however, they ended their two-year relationship last summer.

Yrigoyen confirmed that he’s dating someone new while answering questions from fans on Instagram on March 4.

“I met an incredible person who supports me and my goals and makes me very happy,” he shared.

Yrigoyen recently shared a photograph showing his birthday celebrations with yoga instructor Alex Farrar.

When asked how he got over the split so quickly, he replied, “Life is too short to dwindle. There’s amazing people out there and if you pour everything into one and it doesn’t work out, then it wasn’t meant to be.”

Answering a question about what caused the breakup, he responded, “Out of respect for her and her family, I’m only going to answer this question ever as, it just didn’t work out.”

Speaking about the end of their relationship during her “Bachelor Happy Hour”, Kufrin previously said, “It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now, but for anyone out there who has gone through a breakup, you know that it’s never easy.”

“You have these ups and these downs and you just try to take it day by day and to navigate as best you can, which is why it’s taken either of us so long to say anything.”