Dierks Bentley Recommends Playing Paintball As A Form Of Couples Therapy

Dierks Bentley has found a new form of couples therapy.

During a Canadian exclusive interview with ET Canada’s Keshia Chante as part of the 2021 Country Radio Seminar, the “Drunk On A Plane” hitmaker filled us in on how he’s kept busy during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As an artist unable to tour in 2020, Bentley has found joy in being able to spend extra time with his wife Cassidy Black and their three kids.

“No place I’d rather be than on the road with out fans, but there’s been some silver linings for sure,” he says. “Spending a lot of time with my wife, my kids who I miss a lot when i’m on the road, great kids they’re 12, 10 and 7, very active. It’s nice living in a place where I can keep them outdoors a lot.”

While Bentley is enjoying the much-needed time with his family, even he admits everyone could use a little couples therapy — but his version involves a paintball gun.

“I strongly recommend it,” jokes Bentley. “It’s the best, what does paintball cost, like $30, it’s money well spent, especially if your wife, you know you’ve been kind of a jerk, or she needs to take some stuff out on you on a way that’s not going to kill you.”

The singer says their new hobby has made his wife “very happy,” adding, “I was surprised what joy it brought, she got a lot of joy out of making me bleed.”

While fans are eagerly awaiting his 10th studio album nearly three years since The Mountain, Bentley says he’s been busy writing new songs all year and he’s “looking forward to going in the studio to start recording.”

In the meantime, fans can listen to his last single “Gone”, where he finds himself cooped up at home wondering what went wrong with his romance.

“I love the title, cause everything I love is gone,” he explains. “There’s no touring, fans, gigs, but I didn’t want to write a song about COVID, nobody wants to hear about that.”

Bentley is also nominated for Male Artist fo the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards.