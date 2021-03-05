Katie Couric To Raise Money For Cancer Charity As Next ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host

Katie Couric is ready to kick off two weeks behind the iconic “Jeopardy!” lectern, taking on the role of guest host.

From March 8 to 19, the award-winning journalist will become the first female guest host of the iconic TV game show.

As a part of Couric’s appearance, a donation will be made to Stand Up To Cancer, which the New York Times bestselling author co-founded in 2008.

According to an official statement from the show, “The amount donated will equal the cumulative winnings of the contestants that compete during the weeks Couric will serve as guest host.”

Couric is one of four guest hosts who will be taking over for the late Alex Trebek in the show’s upcoming season.

“Alex was a legend, revered by all of us,” said “Jeopardy!” executive producer, Mike Richards. “I want to thank our guest hosts, who will not only help all of us celebrate his great legacy, but also bring their own touch to the show.”

Couric will join NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, actress Mayim Bialik, and journalist Bill Whitaker as guest co-hosts.

“Jeopardy!” champ Ken Jennings was the first guest host on the show in the wake of Trebek’s passing.

Trebek died on Nov. 8, 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80-years-old.