Taylor Swift Sends Olivia Rodrigo An Incredibly Personal Gift

Taylor Swift is showing her support for young music stars who are still in the early stages of their careers.

While being interviewed on SiriusXM, Olivia Rodrigo revealed how the “Cardigan” singer recently sent her a thoughtful gift.

“She is absolutely the kindest individual in the whole world,” gushed the “Drivers Licence” singer, sharing her appreciation for Swift.

“Actually, last night — like literally 12 hours ago — I got a package from her with this handwritten note,” continued Rodrigo. “And she gave me this ring because she said she wore one just like it when she wrote Red and she wanted me to have one like it.”

The “High School Musical: The Musical” actress added, “I truly like don’t understand where she finds the time, first of all. Also, I feel so lucky that I was born at the right time to be able to look up to someone like.”

Continuing, “I think she’s incredible. All of her support and genuine compassion and excitement for me has just been so so surreal.”

The Grammy-winner told Rodrigo that she was “really proud” of her after she released her hit song, “Drivers License”, back in January.