The Chicks’ Tour Company Files $6.6M Lawsuit Against Insurance Company Following Cancelled Tour

The Chicks’ touring company Tunashoe Tours is suing WRB Underwriting for $6.6 million.

The lawsuit comes after the country trio was forced to cancel their 48-stop Gaslighter World Tour amid the coronavirus pandemic. The touring company is accusing the U.K.-based insurance company of refusing to cover losses from the cancelled tour.

According to The Wrap, who obtained copies of the court docs, Tunashoe Tours filed the breach of contract lawsuit on Wednesday in Los Angeles, claiming WRB has acted in “bad faith” while engaging in a “ten-month campaign of repeated irrelevant questions and stall tactics” to avoid paying out the insurance for the tour.

They are requesting at least $6.6 million in damages. The company also claims they had insurance contracts with 14 different underwriters, and all of them paid out after the cancellation, except WRB.

Court docs state Tunashoe claimed WRB tried to get the band to postpone the tour until 2021 to avoid paying out the insurance fee.

The Gaslighter World Tour is in support of The Chicks’ 2020 album of the same name.