Gayle King Calls Out Palace For ‘Full Scale Take Down’ Of Meghan Markle

Gayle King is weighing in on the bullying claims against Meghan Markle and the investigation that Buckingham Palace has now launched.

Earlier this week, The Times reported that the Duchess of Sussex faced a bullying complaint made by former communications staff Jason Knauf stating she “drove two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staff member.”

While Meghan denied the claims, with her rep calling then ” a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation,” Buckingham Palace has opened an investigation to the claims.

RELATED: Royal Family ‘Bracing’ For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Oprah Interview

The inquiry will also look at why the allegations weren’t properly investigated at the time.

On her SiriusXM radio show “Gayle King In The House”, King said, “The Palace – also known as the firm – has launched what appears to be a full scale take down of Meghan which is raging in the UK right now, saying she was a mean girl who mistreated staff – and if you meet Meghan Markle nothing could be further from the truth.”

Echoing much of the response on social media, she questioned why the Royal Family haven’t also looked into Prince Andrew and the allegations he had sex with a minor. A statement he denies.

King continued, “Now the palace has launched an investigation. I was thinking how is that investigation going with Prince Andrew who was a friend and associate of Jeffrey Epstein and there were allegations of sleeping with underage girls? We’ve interviewed some of those girls, who are now women, who have told that story.”

RELATED: Patrick J. Adams Defends Meghan Markle, Slams Royal Family Over ‘Bullying’ Claims

“But they appear to be on a huge takedown of Meghan. And what a ‘coinkidink’ that these allegations first surfaced in 2018 and now the palace has decided to investigate them now. Hmmm, things that make you go hmmm.”

King has also spoken about her good friend Oprah’s interview with Meghan and Prince Harry, revealing that “nothing is off limits.”

“Oprah With Meghan And Harry” airs March 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.