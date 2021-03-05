The Palace In ‘Coming 2 America’ Is Rick Ross’ Real Home

Click to share this via email

Rick Ross helped to bring the fictional land of Zamunda to life by providing his palace for “Coming 2 America”.

Eddie Murphy returns as Prince Akeem Joffer in the hilarious sequel.

Although Akeem’s royal palace appears to be set in an exotic region, the palatial filming location was actually provided by Ross.

Eddie Murphy, Jermaine Fowler, KiKi Layne, Bella Murphy and Akiley Love — Quantrell D. Colbert

The rapper opened the doors of his Atlanta, Georgia home for the cast and crew of the movie.

“Our big problem was, where do we find a house that had the scale of the possibilities for a very lavish palace?” said production designer Jefferson Sage in an interview with Variety.

The 45,000 square-foot mansion was previously owned by boxer Evander Holyfield.

Tracy Morgan and Jermaine Fowler star in COMING 2 AMERICA — Quantrell D. Colbert

It features 12 bedrooms and a dining room that seats up to 100 people.

“That entrance foyer with the big two-story interior and double-winding staircase was perfect,” continued Sage. “Off of that, there were two beautiful big rooms with giant windows and 18-foot ceilings. We used five key spaces that we turned into Zamunda.”

Ross jokingly added, “They changed the wallpaper in the dining room so I asked them to keep it up there.”

“They also created that huge dining room table for a dining scene that seats 50-60 people, and they left that for me as a gift. It’s humungous.”