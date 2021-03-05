Kelly Clarkson’s Mom Gets A Surprise Call From President Joe Biden

Kelly Clarkson’s mom, Jeanne Taylor, was not expecting to answer the phone to U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this week.

Clarkson met Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, during a recent trip to the White House.

The TV host had the pleasure of interviewing the First Lady for “The Kelly Clarkson Show” during her visit.

“What’s crazy is that Dr. Biden told the president that my momma was a teacher,” recalled Clarkson while recounting the story for viewers.

“The president called my mom the next day, literally. My mom answered the phone and she was just like ‘Hello’. He was like, ‘Hi, I’m Joe Biden.'”

Taylor then joined in on the talk show to reveal what the president said during their conversation.

“First of all, I almost didn’t answer the phone because I don’t answer the phone if I don’t know the number,” she admitted. “Sure enough, when I answered the phone he said, ‘Hi this is Joe Biden, and I thought, ‘What?'”

Addressing her talented daughter, Taylor continued, “We proceeded to talk about you and how much he and his wife love you … I said ‘yes I know that, she’s very special.'”

Taylor also got the chance to speak with fellow educator, Jill Biden.

“We talked about both being teachers,” she added. “She’s the oldest of five girls and I’m the oldest of four girls. She talked about her sisters and growing up. It was like talking to a neighbour. They just seemed like everyday people.”