Nicolas Cage Weds Girlfriend Riko Shibata In Vegas

Nicolas Cage has taken his 5th trip down the aisle after tying the knot with girlfriend Riko Shibata.

According to the Daily Mail, the 56-year-old actor wed 26-year-old Shibata at the Wynn Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas on Feb 16.

The publication obtained a marriage certificate which states that Riko has taken Cage’s name and is now known as Riko Cage.

The couple were first spotted together while out and about in New Orleans back in February 2020.

Cage revealed how he popped the question over FaceTime while speaking on his brother Marc Coppola’s radio show in August.

“She left New York and went back to Kyoto, Japan, and I went back to Nevada and I haven’t seen her for six months,” he began. “We’re really happy together and we’re really excited to spend that time together so I finally just said ”Look, I wanna marry you” and we got engaged on FaceTime.”

Cage bought Riko a black diamond engagement ring because “her favourite colour is black.”

“So she wanted the black gold, and the black diamond,” he added. “I customized and personalized it and I actually sent it to her FedEx.”

ET Canada has reached out to Cage’s rep for comment.