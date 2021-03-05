Lil Nas X Shares Photos As He Buys First House

Click to share this via email

Lil Nas X is a first time homeowner.

The “Old Town Road” rapper shared photos of his new pad, while celebrating the milestone.

“Bought my first house today 😢🤍,” he captioned a collection of photos.

The snaps included one of him with a “Congrats” ballon, a gourmet kitchen, hot tub and soaker bath.

Lil Nas X has had a big year after his Billy Ray Cyrus collab won him two Grammy awards. He also released a children’s book C Is For Country.