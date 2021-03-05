Wendy Williams Cuddles Up With CEO Mike Esterman In Loved-Up Instagram Snap

Click to share this via email

Wendy Williams has set the rumour mill on fire thanks to her latest Instagram post.

The talk show host can be seen getting cosy with CEO Mike Esterman in the adorable photograph.

“Mike & I are having fun!! I’m glad he’s a REAL gentleman,” she wrote in the caption.

“But @RandyJackson, @birdman & @MarioLopez have tried to block my collards, fried chicken, shrimps, yams, beans, soul roll, Mac & cheese, fish, rice, oxtail & my #carrotcake! We WILL discuss once I gather myself.”

“Miss Wendy is really boo’d up,” wrote one fan underneath the post.

“I love this, Wendy!!!!!! You deserve a real gentleman! Y’all have fun,” added another.

Esterman won a game of “Date Wendy” on her talk show last month.

“I’m a guy that loves to have fun and you seem like the same type of fun person that I would love to get to know, and if you’re feeling the fever I’ve got a prescription,” he gushed.

Explaining why she chose Esterman, Williams said “he’s got jokes and I like your shirt.”

The 56-year-old presenter was previously married to Kevin Hunter before splitting in April 2019. The former couple share son Kevin, 20.