Randall Park Forgot He Was In An Episode Of ‘The Office’

Everyone gave Gwyneth Paltrow a hard time for forgetting she was in “Spider-Man”, but she isn’t the only one who didn’t remember a role they did.

Randall Park was talking about his newfound TikTok success as fans honour his past work off the success of “WandaVision”.

Park played “Asian Jim” in one scene of “The Office” but completely forgot about the part.

“I got the chance to play a character named ‘Asian Jim’ in one scene during the final season. … I was in and out in an hour. … And then I completely forgot about it,” Park said while on “Conan”.

He continued, “Then, several years later, I’m walking down the street and this car drives by and a guy yells ‘Asian Jim!’ and drives off, and I’m thinking, is this some, like, racist thing that I don’t know about? I thought it was a hate crime because I had forgotten about my appearance on ‘The Office’.”

Park laughed it off, adding, “You know, people would be walking up to me like, ‘What’s up, Asian Jim?’ and I’d be like, ‘F**k you!'”