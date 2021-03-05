Miranda Lambert Drops Video For ‘In His Arms’ With Jack Ingram And Jon Randal

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall have just released the first single from their upcoming album.

The country music trio teamed up to record The Marfa Tapes, which will be released on May 7.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert & Husband Brendan McLoughlin Celebrate 2-Year Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Posts

The group dropped the video for the album’s debut single, “In His Arms”, on Friday. The stunning visual sees the artists performing in the middle of the Marfa desert.

The tracks were written and recorded over a five-day period last fall in Marfa, Texas.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Says The Pandemic Has Made Her Marriage ‘Really Strong’: ‘We Got To Really Get To Know Each Other’

Lambert took to Instagram to talk about the recording process.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert And Elle King Are ‘Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)’ In Fun New Music Video

“We took 2 microphones out to Marfa, TX and documented how the songs unfolded,” wrote the 37-year-old singer. “We did one take and these songs are just meant to be very raw, real and in the moment.”

Lambert also shared a list of the songs that will appear on the album.