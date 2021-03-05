Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Long-Lasting Symptoms Husband Brad Falchuk Battled After COVID-19

Gwyneth Paltrow is talking about the symptoms that husband Brad Falchuk battled for months after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The 48-year-old actress and Goop founder says her 50-year-old other-half lost his sense of taste and smell for nine months because of the virus.

Paltrow previously revealed how she and Falchuk caught the virus early on in the pandemic.

But now the wellness guru is sharing the lasting effects of COVID-19 that they experienced.

“He actually only got his taste and smell back in January, so nine months after he lost it,” said Paltrow in a new interview with People.

The Oscar-winner also admitted that she’s still dealing with “a bit of fatigue and brain fog.”

She continued, “But there’s so many people who are going through it and we’re getting better all the time.”

However, the couple aren’t letting their symptoms stop them from having fun.

Revealing how they spent Falchuk’s March 1 birthday, she added, “We actually were able to go skiing in Wyoming with a few friends on a COVID safe trip and it was amazing. It was so nice to celebrate him. He’s such a special, amazing man.”