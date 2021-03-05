Judge Denies Bid To Have Alec Baldwin’s Defamation Case Thrown Out

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice David Cohen has denied a bid to have Alec Baldwin’s defamation claim thrown out.

Baldwin has insisted that Wojciech Cieszkowski lied when he claimed the 62-year-old actor punched him in the face following a row over a parking spot in November 2018.

The decision means that the “Saturday Night Live” star’s defamation allegations trial can go forward.

According to the New York Post newspaper, the ruling stated: “The plaintiff must meet a high bar of proof on his motion to dismiss and, since he fails to definitively prove the truthfulness of his interpretation of the incident, he does not meet his burden.”

Baldwin’s representative, Luke Nikas, said: “We’re very pleased with the decision. From the beginning, Alec has maintained that these charges were frivolous.”

Looking back on the incident while sitting down with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show last year, Baldwin said, “The thing is, there are cameras everywhere. So I guess, unfortunately for him, there were cameras everywhere but nobody punched anybody. That’s why my case was dismissed to harassment or knocked down with harassment… My problem was that when he aggressively takes this parking space from me, which is you know, that’s not the end [of the] world, I thought… he was gonna get close to hitting my wife and son.”

He continued, “I just felt that what he did was impolite, bordering on dangerous because he didn’t walk up to me and say, ‘Excuse me, I’ve been waiting here and I’d like to take this space.’ Nothing. He just went fast and really aggressive and my wife and my son were standing there by the curb. Now I got every f**king numbnuts a**hole in the world writing to me online going, ‘You don’t have a garage?'”