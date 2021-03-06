Abigail Spencer Defends Longtime Friend Meghan Markle In Instagram Essay

Abigail Spencer is coming to the defence of her longtime friend and former “Suits” co-star Meghan Markle.

In a lengthy message she posted on Instagram, Spencer shared an anecdote from 2015, when she was filming “Rectify” in Austin, Texas when Markle and her then-husband paid a visit.

“It was 2015 and I was in Austin at a work event, headed to dinner at a local outdoor, dusty establishment. My childhood friend and her husband had come to Austin for the weekend to see me. On the way to dinner I was texting Meg telling her where I was going and that she and her castmates should join me. I wanted her to meet my Rectify family, wanted my friends to get a taste of the local fare, wanted Meg to meet my childhood friend, and most of all I wanted everyone to meet Meg,” Spencer wrote.

“Meg arrived. This incredibly singular beauty danced over to the group, with a huge, easy smile, to warmly greet the table. Meg and I hadn’t seen each other in a minute. But when we did, boy oh boy. Picture butterflies trying to hug. After our greeting, she got right to business: getting to know my friends. She was so curious about each of them, relishing the time… with them. Disarming them with her charm and genuine curiosity. I was so touched,” Spencer continued.

“By this point I had known and worked with Meg for years. She’s what I’d call ‘an on-call friend.’ At the ready. She’s modelled nothing but generous professionalism on sets and an even more generous friendship in private. And on that night, she took my friends as her own,” she added.

“I’ve learned so much from Meg. The power of a handwritten note. The loveliness of surprise flowers. That she has a perpetual rolodex in her brain of recommendations for the heart, soul, & body. When I’m headed to a new town, there’s a hotel or dinner reservation at the ready, as well as a connection with one of her friends to show me around so I feel less alone. She’s been there for me – and physically held me – in my darkest hours: After my dad died. After a gut wrenching break up she brought me into her home & nursed me back to health. Soup & salad waiting in the kitchen, just, if I needed it. She’s taken my son in as her own. I can’t tell you the value of having another working mother I can lean on when with the pressures of visibility & child-rearing woes become overwhelming. She’s always been a safe harbor for me, someone I can fall apart in front of… and with. And I have,” wrote Spencer.

“The dinner ended. I said goodbye to my elegant friend in her black t-shirt and jeans. We two-stepped off into the humid Texas dark of night,” Spencer added: “In the cab ride back to the hotel my friends — who had never seen ‘Suits’ — were giddy: ‘WE LOVED HER! Oh my goodness, how can we be friends with her? Can we be friends with her? I mean, Abs you’re great and all but MEGHAN!’ I sat with a knowing smile. (I still get the texts: ‘but how is Meghan? we LOVE her.’)”

Spencer concluded: “This is the person I’ve known the past fourteen years.”