Inauguration Poet Amanda Gorman Describes Being Racially Profiled By Security Guard Outside Her Home

Amanda Gorman won acclaim for reading her poem, “The Hill We Climb”, at the inauguration of President Joe Biden in January.

However, that hasn’t prevented the 22-year-old poet and activist from being subjected to racial profiling, and she took to Twitter to describe a recent incident.

“A security guard tailed me on my walk home tonight,” wrote Gorman.

RELATED: Amanda Gorman Reflects On Reading Poem At Inauguration, Meeting Lady Gaga And Oprah Winfrey

“He demanded if I lived there because ‘you look suspicious.’ I showed my keys & buzzed myself into my building,” she continued.

“He left, no apology. This is the reality of black girls: One day you’re called an icon, the next day, a threat,” Gorman concluded.

A security guard tailed me on my walk home tonight. He demanded if I lived there because “you look suspicious.” I showed my keys & buzzed myself into my building. He left, no apology. This is the reality of black girls: One day you’re called an icon, the next day, a threat. https://t.co/MmANtQqpBs — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) March 6, 2021

Gorman also links to a piece about her in the Washington Post, writing, “We live in a contradictory society that can celebrate a black girl poet & also pepper spray a 9 yr old. Yes see me, but also see all other black girls who’ve been made invisible. I can not, will not, rise alone.”