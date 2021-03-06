Dwayne Johnson Chokes Up Delivering Emotional Tribute To Late Father While Accepting HCA Trailblazer Award

Dwayne Johnson shared an emotional tribute to his late father, wrestler Rocky Johnson, while accepting the Trailblazer Award during Friday night’s virtual HCA Film Awards, presented by the Hollywood Critics Association.

“It doesn’t matter what’s in your bank account, or what kind of car you drive. That s**t doesn’t matter. It’s just how you make people feel,” said Johnson, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s the anchoring reminder that if we’re lucky enough and fortunate enough to be in a position where you can make someone feel good and you can create moments for them that they will never forget for the rest of their lives — that is power,” he continued.

The “Rampage” star concluded by honouring his father, who passed away at 75 in January 2020.

“That guy was a trailblazer,” said Johnson of his dad, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.

“As complicated as our relationship was — father and son, tough love, tough love — he was a trailblazer because what trailblazers do is change people’s behaviour,” Johnson added. “And he did everything he could to send people home happy.”

The Trailblazer Award was created to celebrate actors and filmmakers who speak out and advocate for social change.

Last month, HCA chairman Scott Menzel praised Johnson when announcing he’d be the recipient of this year’s award.

“Dwayne Johnson epitomizes everything our Trailblazer Award stands for,” said Menzel in a statement to THR. “He goes above and beyond on many things in the world that actually matter and uses his voice to do good in a time most needed.”