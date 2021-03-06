Beyoncé Offers Musical Tribute To 13-Year-Old Fan Who Lost Her Battle With Brain Cancer

Beyoncé is using her musical gifts to celebrate the brief life of Lyric Chanel, a young fan who lost her two-year battle with brain cancer and anaplastic ependymoma, as reported by ABC 13.

Following the sad news, Beyoncé posted a video on YouTube, featuring photos and video of Chanel.

Accompanying the video, Beyoncé sings an a cappella medley of her hits, starting with “Brown Skin Girl”, then leading “Halo” and concluding with “Love on Top”.

In the chorus for “Love on Top”, the singer replaces “baby” with “Lyric” to offer a touching tribute.

“Lyric it’s you/ You’re the one I love/ And you’re the one I need,” she sings. “You’re the only thing I see/ Come on Lyric it’s you/ You’re the one that gives your all/ You’re the one I can always call/ When I need you baby everything stops/ You put my love on top.”

Chanel’s cancer battle was chronicled by her family on her Instagram page, which captured the attention of Beyoncé and such celebs as Cardi B.

“Just got news from Dr that Lyric is Dying and only have days to live….” read a post earlier this week. “These are the hardest words to have to hear.”

On Friday, the Go Gold for Childhood Cancer account shared the news that she had passed away.

Last year, Chanel shared photos of herself thanking Beyoncé for sending her a gorgeous bouquet of flowers.