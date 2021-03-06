Eminem Blasts Cancel Culture In Animated Lyric Video For ‘Tone Deaf’

There’s a lot of talk about cancel culture these days, and that’s the premise of the new animated lyric video for Eminem’s “Tone Deaf”.

In the new video from the latest single from his 2020 album, Music To Be Murdered By — Side B, Eminem takes a clever approach by showcasing some of his most controversial lyrics from the past.

“I won’t stop even when my hair turns grey (I’m tone-deaf) / ‘Cause they won’t stop until they cancel me,” Eminem tweeted, referencing some of the song’s most potent lyrics.

“I won't stop even when my hair turns grey (I'm tone-deaf) / 'Cause they won't stop until they cancel me” #ToneDeaf lyric video up on my channel- https://t.co/kd4Iw5j9TI pic.twitter.com/nw1Q2eUyzN — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) March 5, 2021

The new video has proven to be an instant smash; at the time of writing, on its second day of release, “Tone Deaf” has already racked up more than 1.6 million views on YouTube.

The video’s release comes shortly after a TikTok-led effort to cancel Eminem himself due to his rap in “Love the Way You Lie”, his 2010 collab with Rihanna, in which he says, “If you f**king leave again I’m strap you to this bed and set the house on fire.”

Here’s what fans on Twitter have been saying about the new video and the TikTok controversy.

