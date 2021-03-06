Zendaya Recalls Moment In Her Career When She Realized She Had Power

Zendaya is looking back on the first time she felt like she had the power to call the shots in Hollywood.

The “Malcolm & Marie” actress reflected on being a Disney Channel star while being interviewed on The Hollywood Reporter‘s “Awards Chatter” podcast.

The 24-year-old star revealed how the network approached her to do another show once “Shake It Up” ended.

Before agreeing to star in “K.C. Undercover”, however, Zendaya wanted to lay down some terms.

“That was my first time realizing that I could have a little bit of power and request things that I wanted,” she shared.

“It was hugely important to me that it was a Black family being showcased. I just thought that that was important from the Disney Channel, considering that I know I watched it as a kid, and what I connected to the most was ‘That’s So Raven’. I think it’s always important for kids to see themselves reflected on the screen, and when you’re making child programming you have a little bit of an extra responsibility there.”

Zendaya also reflected on becoming the youngest-ever winner of the best actress in a drama series during the 2020 Emmy Awards.

“I still can’t wrap my mind around it,” she added. “I’m very grateful for ‘Euphoria’ and for Rue and for the entire experience. It really allowed me to open myself up to so many things and emotionally tap into things that I just didn’t know were there.”