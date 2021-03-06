Alex Trebek’s Daughter Nicky Looks Back On Her Dad Revealing His Cancer Diagnosis 2 Years Ago

Nicky Trebek is commending her “brave” father for his courage in announcing his pancreatic cancer diagnosis two years ago.

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek sadly passed away in November following his battle with the illness.

Nicky took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photograph of herself with her beloved dad.

“It was 2 years ago today while we were working on the @jeopardy set that my dad bravely stepped out in front of the camera to announce he had been diagnosed with #pancreaticcancer,” she wrote in the caption.

“He brought much-needed #awareness to this terrible disease and provided #hope to so many struggling. I’m beyond proud of him for his courage and integrity throughout his illness.”

Calling on people to donate to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, she added, “So I’m continuing what he started and will fight for everyone affected by pancreatic cancer.”

The Canadian TV icon first revealed that he was battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer back in March 2019.

“I wanted to be the one to pass along this information. Now, just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer,” he said at the time.