‘New York Times’ Columnist Raises A Stink By Claiming Pepé LePew ‘Normalized Rape Culture’

By Brent Furdyk.

New York Times columnist’s tweet about a cartoon skunk is causing a big stink on Twitter.

Earlier this week, Charles M. Blow wrote a column about Dr. Seuss books that contain a racist bias, briefly mentioning that such “Looney Tunes” characters as Speedy Gonzalez perpetuated racial stereotypes.

“Some of the first cartoons I can remember included Pepé Le Pew, who normalized rape culture,” wrote Blow.

The writer was hit with backlash by those who felt he’s pushing cancel culture too far, and he responded on Twitter by doubling down on his initial comment.

Accompanying a clip of the amorous skunk kissing a female skunk struggling to escape his grasp, Blow writes, “This helped teach boys that “no” didn’t really mean no, that it was a part of ‘the game,’ the starting line of a power struggle. It taught overcoming a woman’s strenuous, even physical objections, was normal, adorable, funny. They didn’t even give the woman the ability to SPEAK.”

Response to Blow’s tweet has been decidedly mixed; check out a sampling of Twitter reaction, including plenty of people in disagreement.

Blow’s tweet was also met with support, in tweets such as these:

