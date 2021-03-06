‘New York Times’ Columnist Raises A Stink By Claiming Pepé LePew ‘Normalized Rape Culture’

A New York Times columnist’s tweet about a cartoon skunk is causing a big stink on Twitter.

Earlier this week, Charles M. Blow wrote a column about Dr. Seuss books that contain a racist bias, briefly mentioning that such “Looney Tunes” characters as Speedy Gonzalez perpetuated racial stereotypes.

“Some of the first cartoons I can remember included Pepé Le Pew, who normalized rape culture,” wrote Blow.

The writer was hit with backlash by those who felt he’s pushing cancel culture too far, and he responded on Twitter by doubling down on his initial comment.

Accompanying a clip of the amorous skunk kissing a female skunk struggling to escape his grasp, Blow writes, “This helped teach boys that “no” didn’t really mean no, that it was a part of ‘the game,’ the starting line of a power struggle. It taught overcoming a woman’s strenuous, even physical objections, was normal, adorable, funny. They didn’t even give the woman the ability to SPEAK.”

This helped teach boys that “no” didn’t really mean no, that it was a part of “the game”, the starting line of a power struggle. It taught overcoming a woman’s strenuous, even physical objections, was normal, adorable, funny. They didn’t even give the woman the ability to SPEAK. — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) March 6, 2021

Response to Blow’s tweet has been decidedly mixed; check out a sampling of Twitter reaction, including plenty of people in disagreement.

Lots of virtue signaling in this thread. It’s a cartoon. If you felt uncomfortable with this growing up I hope you never watch any other tv programs,movies or listen to most music especially rap. Lots of uncomfortable topics/visual I just don’t think you’d recover from. — Rachel Thompson (@Btrix_kiddo85) March 6, 2021

Sorry Charles, it’s a cartoon. I grew up watching Pepe as well as the Three Stooges, but at no time as a teen and later, as an adult, did I consider mimicking that behavior. I had many more positive influences in my life. — Barry J Davis (@BarryJDavis1) March 6, 2021

But these cartoons were made for film audiences, not kids on Saturday morning. Pepe le Pew is a satire of Frenchness, particularly as portrayed by actors like Maurice Chevalier et al — Doug Adams 🎵📺📜 (@dougscripts) March 6, 2021

This woman did not give consent. He grabbed her and took her. pic.twitter.com/6WGxQCZ4q2 — NoontNoont (@darelljsings) March 6, 2021

Next please tackle how Daffy Duck taught kids that it was OK to shoot people in the face with a shotgun at point-blank range — Cola CHICAGO ill. (@thecolacorp) March 6, 2021

Blow’s tweet was also met with support, in tweets such as these:

Never underestimate Americans ability to ignore facts that are staring them in the face. Replace these two adorable cartoon characters with your 19 year old daughter and your next door neighbor. Or your daughter and your Governor. How ‘adorable’ does it look then? — christopher_bennem (@GlenHollow_FLX) March 6, 2021

I've been calling this out for over 30 years in my personal life. I got a lot of eye rolls. Maybe things can change. — Shari Salzhauer Berkowitz (@DrShariEllen) March 6, 2021

THANK YOU. I’m an employment lawyer who uses Pepe to train managers on what “unwelcome” means. They get it instantly. — LawyerChyk 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@LawyerChyk) March 6, 2021