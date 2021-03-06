Drew Barrymore Reveals First Ever Boyfriend Is Now A Famous Actor

Click to share this via email

Drew Barrymore took a trip down memory lane during the latest instalment of Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

The 46-year-old actress revealed that her first ever boyfriend was “Clueless” star “Breckin Meyer”.

The topic came up while Barrymore was chatting to “Scrubs” star Donald Faison about the time they met during a night out with Breckin.

“It was my birthday, it’s one of the highlights of my life. I had a hit movie coming out, I met you. Well I met you through Breckin Meyer,” he said.

Breckin Meyer — Getty

“Every time I’ve seen you since I’ve always been like, ‘I know Breckin.’”

Barrymore added, “Breckin Meyer, aka Travis Birkenstock, was my like first boyfriend in like grade school. I love Breckin.”

The “E.T.” star revealed that Meyer was her first kiss while writing about their romance in her memoir, Little Lost Girl.