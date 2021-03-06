Hugh Jackman Wanted Lee Daniels To Direct A ‘Wolverine’ Movie

Lee Daniels is revealing how he almost took the reins on a “Wolverine” film.

The moviemaker was approached about directing the action flick by “Wolverine” himself, Hugh Jackman.

Although Jackman had been impressed by Daniels’ work on “Precious”, studio bosses weren’t quite as eager on the idea.

“He sent me into the studio to Fox… And I had never done a studio film before and it was a disaster,” recalled Daniels in an interview with Collider.

Joking that he “pitched my way right out of the room” Daniels continued, “I pulled over to the Kentucky Fried Chicken afterward and ate a whole six-pack of wings. It was the worst meeting of my life. I don’t know how he gets ‘Wolverine’ from ‘Precious’, but I love him and he’s a friend to this day.”

Daniels most recently directed “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”.