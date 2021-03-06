Jimmy Fallon Hilariously Turns ‘Savage’ Into A Cheesy Power Ballad

Click to share this via email

Jimmy Fallon is putting his own unique spin on some of TikTok’s most well-known songs.

The “Tonight Show” host transformed viral hits into soulful power ballads during a game of “TikTok Tributes” on Friday.

Fallon first took on “The Chicken Wing Beat” and “Bad Thing”, before capping off the segment by tackling Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B’s “Savage”.

The presenter hilariously belted out the chart topper alongside his house band, The Roots.

Fallon recently celebrated seven years of hosting the talk show.

The 46-year-old commemorated the milestone moment on Instagram, sharing a snap of him and his two daughters, Winnie, 7, and Frances, 6, whom he shares with wife, Nancy Juvonen.

In the shot, the trio are crawling on the floor of their home, where Fallon now hosts the show, surrounded by tons of colorful, celebratory balloons.