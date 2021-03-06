Ashley Judd Reveals ‘Nights Are A Savage Agony’ Amid Recovery From Serious Leg Injury

Ashley Judd is sharing details on her recovery process after seriously injuring her leg during an accident in the Congolese Rainforest.

The 56-year-old actress sustained the injury after tripping over a fallen tree last month

Judd took to Instagram on Saturday to share a picture of her sister, country singer Wynonna Judd, washing her hair.

“I do not understand why what has happened has happened. I do understand I have been loved and helped enormously. I understand nights are a savage agony,” she began.

After travelling back to the United States, Judd underwent a surgery to repair her bones, decompress the hemorrhaging nerve and pick the shards of bones out of the nerve.

The “Divergent” star went on to thank her medical team “for seven hours of intensive, brilliant, inspired surgical work on my bones and nerve.”

Revealing how her loved ones have been taking care of her, Judd continued, “They do for me what I cannot do for myself – prepare meals, shampoo my hair, and they also offer the deep spiritual direction and consolation of trying to begin to craft an arc of meaning and purpose. They also offer and meet my need for quiet. I am lost and they are my shepherd’s staff.”

Concluding her post, she added: “Thank you, all here and everywhere, for the goodwill, and may we ever be mindful of the needs of others.”