Melissa McCarthy & Husband Ben Falcone Star In Hilarious Audition Tape For ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Melissa McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone were clearly eager to star in “Thor: Love and Thunder”.
The couple recorded a comical audition tape prior to nabbing parts in the movie.
“You make a wonderful movie and a wonderful ice cream cake!” jokes McCarthy while trying to convince Marvel to cast her in the upcoming action flick.
“Melissa and I are desperate to be in the film,” confesses Falcone.
It look like the audition tape payed off as the duo were recently spotted filming scenes for the movie in Australia.
The follow-up to “Thor: Ragnarok” will star Chris Hemsworth alongside Matt Damon, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Jaimie Alexander.
Check out the video below for more on the film.