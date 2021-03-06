Christine Quinn Throws Shade At ‘Selling Sunset’ Co-Stars Who Didn’t ‘Like’ Her Pregnancy Announcement Post

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Christine Quinn is calling out the “Selling Sunset” cast members who didn’t show their support on her pregnancy announcement post.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to share her first official baby bump snaps earlier this week.

RELATED: ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Christine Quinn Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Although the post has been “liked” over 460k times, Quinn couldn’t help but notice how some of her “Selling Sunset” co-stars weren’t among those who showed support.

Taking to TikTok on Friday, the 31-year-old realtor called out Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young and Mary Fitzgerald.

RELATED: Tarek El Moussa Slams ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Christine Quinn For ‘S**tty’ Comments About Him And Fiancée Heather Rae Young

The video, which is set to Chris Brown’s “Loyal”, shows Quinn searching for their names in the list of users who “liked” her pregnancy reveal.

RELATED: ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Christine Quinn Says She And Carole Baskin Of ‘Tiger King’ Are 2020’s Biggest TV Villains

“#fyp #lifestyle #trending #explore #viral #comedy #foryou #sellingsunset #friendshiptest,” she wrote in the caption.

Quinn and husband Christian Richard are set to welcome their first child following their lavish wedding in December 2019.