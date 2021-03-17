Christine Quinn Throws Shade At ‘Selling Sunset’ Co-Stars Who Didn’t ‘Like’ Her Pregnancy Announcement Post, Mary Fitzgerald Responds

Christine Quinn is calling out the “Selling Sunset” cast members who didn’t show their support on her pregnancy announcement post.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to share her first official baby bump snaps earlier this week.

Although the post has been “liked” over 460,000 times, Quinn couldn’t help but notice how some of her “Selling Sunset” co-stars weren’t among those who showed support.

Taking to TikTok on Friday, the 31-year-old realtor called out Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young and Mary Fitzgerald.

The video, which is set to Chris Brown’s “Loyal”, shows Quinn searching for their names in the list of users who “liked” her pregnancy reveal.

Fitzgerald responded to Quinn’s shade in an interview with Heatworld.

“I sent her a voice memo, like a voice text, saying how happy I am for her for her pregnancy, I saw it through the media,” Fitzgerald explained. “But I heard it was true, I said I’m so happy for her, congratulations, let me know if there was anything I could do for her and she just said, ‘Thank you.’

“So in my opinion we’re OK, apparently she’s posted some stuff about me, Heather, and Chrishell not saying anything about her pregnancy, which isn’t true,” she added. “I don’t know how she feels but I’m personally OK with her.”

Quinn and husband Christian Richard are set to welcome their first child, following their lavish wedding in December 2019.