HFPA Commits To ‘Transformational Change’ Following Diversity Controversy

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has laid down its plans for reform following the diversity controversy surrounding this year’s Golden Globes.

On Sunday, the HFPA issued a detailed list of plans to become more inclusive.

“Hiring an independent expert in organizational diversity, equity and inclusion to advise and guide us. Among other important tasks, this expert will audit our bylaws and membership requirements to help us guard against any exclusionary practices and achieve a more diverse membership,” the HFPA wrote in a statement posted on all of its social media platforms.

The association also outlined outreach plans, pledging increased support for underrepresented students interested in international journalism.

Another reform will be mandating annual anti-racism training for every member of the HFPA.

“These are the initial steps we will take over the next 60 days and we will carry out further actions based on recommendations that come from these initial reviews and assessments,” the statement added.

Time’s Up immediately responded by issuing a statement which said that the “the right words are not enough.”

CEO Tina Chen wrote, “On behalf of the many artists who look to us to hold the HFPA’s feet to the fire on the racism, disrespect, misogyny, and alleged corrupt financial dealings of the Golden Globes, we need to see specific details, timetables for change, and firm commitments. The right words are not enough. The clock is ticking.”

The changes come after the Los Angeles Times revealed that the HFPA, which puts on the Golden Globes each year, has no Black journalists among its current 87 members.

The Globes previously received criticism for not including any Black-led contenders, like “One Night in Miami”, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, “Da 5 Bloods” or “Judas and the Black Messiah”, in the Best Picture category.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler addressed the outcry during their opening monologue for the ceremony.

Explaining what the HFPA is to viewers, Fey quipped that, “The HFPA is made up of around 90 international — no Black — journalists who attend movie junkets each year in search of a better life.”

Taking another dig at the group’s lack of diversity, Fey said, “So, let’s see what these European weirdos nominated this year.”