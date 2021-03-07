Rita Wilson Looks Back On Her COVID-19 Experience With Husband Tom Hanks, 1 Year Later

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks were among the first celebrities to go public about testing positive for COVID-19, back in March 2020 while they were in Australia.

A year later, Wilson is reflecting on the experience.

“One year ago today I was playing the Sydney Opera House @sydneyoperahouse , the next day started feeling very tired and achy, two days later hospitalized with Covid 19,” she wrote in a message she posted on Instagram.

“I want to take a moment to say how grateful we are for our health, how thankful we are for the medical care we got in Queensland, and that we share in the sorrow of each person who lost a loved one to this virus,” Wilson continued.

“I’m hopeful for so many being able to get the vaccine. I also do not take for granted that creating music stayed a part of my life through @zoom remote and safe recording and writing, even with women from Brazil @claudialeitte and @therajakumari for our new song Hello World. #hellowworldmovement Music has been very healing this year. So thankful for that, too,” she added.

In addition to a photo of herself and Hanks, and another of her standing in front of the Sydney Opera House, she also shared the audio of her new song, “Hello World”, a collaboration with Claudia Leitte and Raja Kumari inspired by the Zumba fitness program.

“The joy that comes from being able to move or dance, without inhibition or judgement, and just for the delight of it, is what inspired me to collaborate with Zumba to co-write and perform this song, ‘Hello World.’ My Zumba instructor, Michele LaRocque was such a positive force through her energy and spirit, I saw her and said, ‘I’ll have what she’s having!’ I truly hope this song will make people want to blast some music and dance to their hearts content,” said Wilson of the song.

“You simply cannot be in a bad mood when you get those endorphins going,” she added. “To be dropping the song for International Women’s Day, along with the talents of Claudia Leitte, and Raja Kumari, highlights how women have always worked together to get things done. See you on the dance floor, or maybe your backyard! In any event, I am honoured to say ‘Hello World.'”