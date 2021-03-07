New Trailer For ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Focuses On The Flash

Click to share this via email

As the premiere date approaches for Zack Snyder’s recut and expanded version of “Justice League”, a new character-centric promo focuses on the speediest member of the super-powered crew.

In the teaser, shared Sunday on Twitter, Barry Allen/the Flash (Ezra Miller) is the focus, featuring some amazing special effects footage.

In the clip, Barry rescues Iris from a fiery car wreck, before the voice of Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) his heard recruiting him, telling Barry that he’ll have to run faster than he ever has before.

The teaser featuring the Flash is the longest character-focused clips yet; check out previously released clips featuring Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Superman (Henry Cavill) and Batman (Ben Affleck).

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” is set to premiere on March 18.