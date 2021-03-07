Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, BTS & More Confirmed To Perform At 2021 Grammys

Click to share this via email

The roster of performers scheduled for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards has been revealed, and it’s a star-studded list.

On Sunday, CBS unveiled the full list of scheduled performers for the 2021 Grammys, which will include performances from Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, BTS and Harry Styles.

Billie Eilish, who swept the 2020 Grammys by walking away with five awards, will also be among this year’s performers.

Other artists who’ll be hitting the stage include Roddy Ricch, Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat,, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris and Post Malone.

This year’s show will be hosted by Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show”, and will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center and surrounding locations.

In addition, this year’s show will tribute to the independent performance venues that have been greatly impacted by the pandemic.

“From bartenders to box office managers, the people who work day-to-day at the Troubadour (Los Angeles), Hotel Café (Los Angeles), the Apollo Theater (New York City) and The Station Inn (Nashville) will present awards for various categories throughout the night,” notes CBS’ press release.

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 14.