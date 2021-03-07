Sarah Ferguson Admits Royal Life Was ‘Not A Fairy Tale’ In 1996 Interview With Oprah

Oprah Winfrey’s 1996 interview with the Duchess of York has gone viral ahead of Sunday night’s Meghan Markle and Prince Harry special.

Sarah Ferguson was married to Prince Andrew from 1986 to 1996.

RELATED: Sarah Ferguson Gives Enthusiastic Reading Of Donkey Story Days After Daughter Princess Beatrice’s Surprise Wedding

Following their split, the duchess sat down with the veteran broadcaster to reveal how palace life was not a dream come true.

“You didn’t marry the fairytale, you married a man,” she told Oprah. “You fell in love and married a man, and then you have to come to terms with the fairytale. Now it’s not a fairy tale, it’s real life.”

Ferguson also spoke out about dealing with strict palace protocol.

“The palace from when you look at it from the outside, the windows have to be open in only a certain amount so they are all in line, and I’d come in and throw open all the windows,” she continued. “And no, that was wrong.”

RELATED: Sarah Ferguson, Duchess Of York, To Release A New Novel Inspired By Her Own Life

Another topic that she discussed was the “cruel” treatment she received from the British press, a topic which Markle is expected to speak about during Sunday’s interview.

“I must explain that the British press at the moment is completely and utterly cruel and abusive and so invasive,” said Ferguson. “It is very cruel and very painful when you are going to try and find the feelings within to be on such a public stage.”

Asked why she didn’t just “play the game,” the mother of Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice replied, “You could do that, and if that’s what suits you, then that’s what suits you.”

RELATED: Sarah Ferguson Gushes About Being A ‘Granny’ After Princess Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

Referencing the late Princess of Wales she added, “But Diana and I are like rivers, we want to learn more, we want to go around the corner, we are hungry for more.”

“CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan And Harry” airs Sunday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.