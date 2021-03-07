Final Book In The ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’ Spinoff Trilogy Gets A Release Date

Fans of E.J. James’ steamy BDSM-infused Fifty Shades of Grey novels will soon have another page-turner to devour — and it will be the series’ last.

Following the publication of the original Fifty Shades trilogy — and the blockbuster movies they inspired — James returned to the franchise with Grey: Fifty Shades of Grey as Told by Christian, published in 2015, followed by Darker: Fifty Shades Darker as Told by Christian in 2017.

Fans can now expect the third book in the spinoff series, which recounts the events of the original novels — which were told from the perspective of Anastasia Steele — from the perspective of billionaire bondage enthusiast Christian Grey — titled Freed: Fifty Shades Freed as Told by Christian.

According to an announcement from Dominique Raccah, Publisher and CEO of Sourcebooks (as reported by E! News), the third and final book in the spinoff series will be released on June 1.

“This story has been a labour of love, one that my readers have been eagerly awaiting,” James said in a statement about Freed: Fifty Shades Freed as Told by Christian.

“For me, just as for Anastasia Steele, Christian is a challenging, infuriating, and endlessly fascinating character,” she added. “Living in his head is exhausting, but I got to explore aspects of his life in Freed that we only glimpsed in the original trilogy, and to follow his emotional growth in response to Ana’s love and compassion.”