Meghan Markle Says She Had Suicidal Thoughts But Was Told She Couldn’t Get Help

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn’t hold back when it came to their interview with Oprah.

As expected the Duchess of Sussex addressed what it was like joining the Royal Family and the constraints that came along with it.

Speaking of coming into the family, Meghan said she came into it “naively”.

“I didn’t really understand what the job was,” she said of being a working royal. “There was no way to understand what the day to day was.”

“What you think you know about the royals is what you read in fairytales,” she added.

Speaking to Oprah about not being able to use her voice, she confirmed she was “silenced” further explaining she and her friends and family were always told to say “no comment.”

“They were willing to lie to protect other members of the Royal Family,” Meghan said.

“The Queen has always been wonderful to me,” Meghan said, adding that when on an engagement with Queen Elizabeth she gifted her pearl earrings and a necklace. And in the car how the Queen put a blanket over her.

But speaking to the palace press team, she called their moves “character assassination.”

“I just didn’t want to be alive anymore,” Meghan said of the “frightening and contestant thought” surrounding the stress she was under.

Meghan says she went to the “institution”, wanting to go to therapy but they wouldn’t let her. Even HR wouldn’t help her because she wasn’t “a paid member” of the institution.

Breaking down, Meghan said she told Prince Harry “I can’t be alone” as he left to Royal Albert Hall. She did attend with him but explained how “you have no idea what is going on.”

“It takes so much courage to admit that,” Meghan said.

Harry seconded those thoughts when he joined in the conversation, saying they couldn’t get the help they wanted.

“I went to a dark place as well,” Harry said. But added he wouldn’t talk to his family about Meghan needing help because he was “ashamed.”

In a preview for the show, Meghan explained that it was “liberating” to finally be able to tell her side of things.

“As an adult who lived a really independent life to then go into this construct that is different than I think what people expect it to be, it’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say yes, I’m ready to talk,” she said.

“Oprah With Meghan And Harry” airs March 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global and stay tuned to ET Canada on Monday for full coverage of the special.