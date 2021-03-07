Alec Baldwin Defends Woody Allen In Lengthy Social Media Video

Dylan Farrow’s allegations of child sexual abuse Dylan Farrow by father Woody Allen are back in the news thanks to the HBO docuseries “Allen v. Farrow”.

While numerous Hollywood stars have publicly distanced themselves from the Oscar-winning director, Alec Baldwin has consistently come to Allen’s defence; last month, he tweeted, “Who needs courtrooms or rule of law when we have trial by media?”

In a lengthy 14-minute video he shared on Instagram, Baldwin restated his position, and explained the rationale behind it.

Noting that he’s constantly asked how he can possibly defend someone who’s guilty of a crime, Baldwin said, “my response is, ‘I’m not defending someone who is guilty of something. I am choosing to defend someone who has not been proven guilty of something. And last I checked, there’s a profound difference,” he said.

“The fact that I’m defending them should indicate to you that I don’t believe they are guilty of that crime,” he added, insisting that his mind is not closed should new information came to light.

“If the situation arose that that person was indeed proven guilty… then I would certainly be open to changing my tune,” he added.

Baldwin went on to reference “cancel culture” (admitting using the term has been so overused lately it makes him want to “throw up”), describing how “people are locked up in their houses and they feel the need to communicate, no matter how toxic that communication may be.”

According to Baldwin, “I’ve seen saying the same thing all along: I wouldn’t be supporting them if they had been proven guilty. They have not been proven guilty. I don’t care how many Pulitzer Prize-winning authors say otherwise.”

Baldwin also expressed his opinion that “cancel culture has reached a breaking point,” and concluded his missive by recalling that there was once a time when a fan would get in touch with a celebrity by writing a fan letter to express admiration.

“Now, the more exciting, and the more visceral, the more invigorating thing you can do with celebrities is end their careers.”