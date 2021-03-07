Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Share The Sex Of Their Baby

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Oprah’s sitdown with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wasn’t short on intense moments, but the conversation wasn’t all serious.

After Oprah had a wide-ranging conversation with the Duchess of Sussex, her husband, Prince Harry, joined in for the conversation.

RELATED: The Queen Calls For Commonwealth Unity Before Harry And Meghan Interview

The couple revealed they are having a girl!

“Grateful,” Harry said. “What more can you ask for?”

But the couple added that “two is it.”

The little girl will be born in the summer.

Meghan previously wrote about the pains of child loss in a candid article for The New York Times.

RELATED: Princess Diana’s Former Aide Reminds That ‘Real People Are Really Hurting’ In ‘Family Rift’ Ahead Of Harry & Meghan’s Oprah Interview

The first child, Archie, was born May 6, 2019.

“Oprah With Meghan And Harry” airs March 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global and stay tuned to ET Canada on Monday for full coverage of the special.