Jessica Kirson Calls Out Bethenny Frankel Claiming She Was A ‘Total B**ch’ To Her

Jessica Kirson is slamming Bethenny Frankel on Twitter.

The actress, producer and comedian took to the platform after the former “Real Housewives” star criticized Meghan Markle for not being able to handle Royal fame, saying “cry me a river.”

“I was the warm up comic on your failed morning talk show and you were a total b**ch to me. For months you never said hello and you ordered me around like a dog. One day I walked off set because I had enough of your s**t. Have a great day!” Kirson tweeted.

Fans showed support posting, “Love you @JessicaKirson thank you for your opinion.”

Another follower tweeted, “If you hate her, I’ll hate her too.”