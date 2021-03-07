Bindi Irwin And Chandler Powell Celebrate International Women’s Day By Honouring Baby Girl ‘Who Will Be Arriving Soon’

By Sarah Curran.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell — Getty

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are paying tribute to the women who they cherish most, including their daughter on the way. 

The parents-to-be celebrated International Women’s Day by sharing sentimental Instagram posts.

“Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them,” wrote Irwin captioning a photograph of herself together with her mom, Terri. 

Powell also honoured his favourite women on Sunday. 

“This #InternationalWomensDay and every day I’m thankful for the amazing women in my life. My beautiful wife, mom and mum-in-law are incredible,” wrote the conservationist alongside a photo with his wife and mother-in-law with his own mother and father.

Celebrating his little one, he added, “This year @bindisueirwin and I are also celebrating our gorgeous daughter who will be arriving soon. ❤️.”

Irwin is the daughter of “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, who died in 2006 from a diving accident.

Upon Bindi’s pregnancy announcement, Terri tweeted, “This is the best day ever! I am over the moon to announce that @BindiIrwin and @chandlerpowell9 are going to have a baby! Words cannot express the love that is filling my heart. While I wish that Steve was here to share this beautiful moment, I know that he would be so proud.”

